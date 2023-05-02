Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.63.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

Industria de Diseño Textil Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.40. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $17.39.

Industria de Diseño Textil Increases Dividend

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2358 per share. This is a boost from Industria de Diseño Textil’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. Industria de Diseño Textil’s payout ratio is presently 70.15%.

(Get Rating)

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.