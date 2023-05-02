Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.63.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.
Industria de Diseño Textil Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.40. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $17.39.
Industria de Diseño Textil Increases Dividend
Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile
Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.
Further Reading
