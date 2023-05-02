InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Short Interest Update

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the March 31st total of 80,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InfuSystem

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFU. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Invenire Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 466,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 66,233 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

InfuSystem Stock Performance

INFU opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.71. InfuSystem has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

InfuSystem ( NYSEAMERICAN:INFU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $28.83 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut InfuSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

About InfuSystem

(Get Rating)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.