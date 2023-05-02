Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,500 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the March 31st total of 377,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $46,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $276,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingles Markets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,212,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,004,000 after acquiring an additional 15,239 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,197,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,480,000 after acquiring an additional 28,362 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.2% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 781,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ingles Markets Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingles Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of IMKTA stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.54. The stock had a trading volume of 56,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,513. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ingles Markets has a 12 month low of $78.32 and a 12 month high of $102.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.55%.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.

