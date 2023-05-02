Injective Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $617.60 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $7.72 or 0.00027575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $617.60 million and $110.23 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol’s launch date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,005,555 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Injective Protocol’s official website is injective.com. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services.”

