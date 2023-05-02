Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at $42,768,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 697,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,416,000 after buying an additional 164,035 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at $18,115,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 157,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

BATS:PSEP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.05. 16,248 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

