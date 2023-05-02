Insider Buying: Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) SVP Buys 755 Shares of Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) SVP Terry A. Oznick bought 755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $14,865.95. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,865.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.00. 100,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,087. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.02.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $204.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 31.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 7.08%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MBIN shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

