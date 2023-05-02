Insider Selling: Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Director Sells 309 Shares of Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Betsy Rafael also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $63,372.81.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $61,639.32.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $196.47. 917,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,114. The company has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $235.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. William Blair started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.40.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Articles

