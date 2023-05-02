Insider Selling: Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CMO Sells 2,450 Shares of Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,450 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,063.02, for a total value of $5,054,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,699,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG traded up $14.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,053.96. The stock had a trading volume of 288,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,632. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $2,077.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,668.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,571.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,743.00 to $1,910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,021.37.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.