Insider Selling: CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) insider Daniel S. Jonas sold 10,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.10, for a total transaction of $1,261,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,558.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CONMED Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNMD traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.88. The stock had a trading volume of 350,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,890. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.42 and a 200-day moving average of $98.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $71.09 and a 12-month high of $140.21.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $295.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.66 million. CONMED had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONMED

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is -24.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 24.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 499.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in CONMED by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in CONMED during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in CONMED during the third quarter valued at $184,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNMD shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CONMED from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

Featured Stories

