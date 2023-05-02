Insider Selling: Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Sells 1,554 Shares of Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $40,046.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,926.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Patrick Brickley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Everbridge alerts:

On Wednesday, February 1st, Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $826,645.40.

Everbridge Stock Performance

Everbridge stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,041. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.10. The company has a market cap of $992.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EVBG shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everbridge

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Everbridge by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Everbridge by 587.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG3 Management LLC increased its position in Everbridge by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.