Insider Selling: Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Director Sells 5,845 Shares of Stock

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) Director Gail Mandel sold 5,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $23,029.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,209.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gail Mandel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sabre alerts:

On Monday, May 1st, Gail Mandel sold 715 shares of Sabre stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $2,838.55.

Sabre Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ SABR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,937,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,455,310. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $10.83. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $631.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.88 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Sabre in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabre

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Sabre by 8.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sabre by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,141,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,907,000 after purchasing an additional 26,741 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sabre by 42.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 66,759 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Sabre by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 118,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Sabre by 9.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares during the period.

Sabre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.