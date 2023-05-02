Insider Selling: Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Insider Sells 2,553 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 2nd, 2023

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUMGet Rating) insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $357,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Catlett also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, April 14th, Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of Yum! Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE YUM traded up $1.65 on Monday, hitting $142.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,658,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,579. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $142.52. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.96 and a 200-day moving average of $127.40.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.06.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

