Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.90-10.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.91.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $121.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.97 and its 200 day moving average is $114.76. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $81.11 and a twelve month high of $144.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NSIT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Sidoti reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insight Enterprises has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.75.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 22,026 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.63 per share, with a total value of $2,789,152.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,443,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,740,807.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $7,759,175. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 13.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

