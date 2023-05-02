Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$242.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$240.00 to C$242.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cormark cut their price objective on Intact Financial from C$211.00 to C$207.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$223.40.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE IFC traded down C$2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$203.37. 145,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,247. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$170.82 and a 52 week high of C$209.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$196.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$197.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.89, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of C$35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported C$3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.08 by C$0.26. Intact Financial had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of C$5.58 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 13.2991564 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Charles Brindamour sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total transaction of C$5,850,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

