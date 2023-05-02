Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Earns Maintains Rating from 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ITGR. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Integer in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Integer from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

ITGR stock traded down $2.09 on Friday, hitting $80.68. 94,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,196. Integer has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $86.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Integer had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $378.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Integer will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Integer by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Integer by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Integer by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Integer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Integer by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 25,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

