Integris Wealth Management LLC Invests $572,000 in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Integris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 163.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.06. 116,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,729. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.18. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $26.83.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

