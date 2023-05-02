Integris Wealth Management LLC Makes New $367,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Integris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after acquiring an additional 27,428 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 25,415 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,797,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.19. The company had a trading volume of 907,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,903,734. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $47.64 and a 12 month high of $59.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.68.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

