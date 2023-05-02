Integris Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Integris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

CHRW stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.73. 180,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,875. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.71. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.60 and a 12 month high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.