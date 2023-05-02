Integris Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Integris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,662,000. Caterpillar comprises about 2.6% of Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Caterpillar by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after acquiring an additional 836,340 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 19,918.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 658,489 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,368,000 after purchasing an additional 612,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1,665.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 331,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,474,000 after purchasing an additional 312,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.33. 386,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,838. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The company has a market cap of $110.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

