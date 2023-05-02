Integris Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Integris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 523.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,752,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,933,000 after buying an additional 1,470,818 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 671,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,659,000 after buying an additional 260,405 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 576,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,330,000 after buying an additional 111,465 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 495,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,788,000 after purchasing an additional 389,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 474,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,633,000 after purchasing an additional 25,013 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CMF traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,050. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.45. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

