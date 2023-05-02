Integris Wealth Management LLC Takes $54.09 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Integris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 718,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 21.1% of Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Integris Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,832. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.61. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

