Integris Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Integris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.5% of Integris Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.50. 675,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,064,000. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.39 and a 200-day moving average of $85.91. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $104.06.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

