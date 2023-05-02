Integris Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Integris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,347 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of V traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $229.29. 709,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,197,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $431.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.63 and its 200-day moving average is $216.67. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on V shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,746 shares of company stock valued at $42,795,795. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.