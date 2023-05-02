Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Short Interest Down 13.9% in April

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,790,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the March 31st total of 81,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.52.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $29.77. The company had a trading volume of 32,525,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,741,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.16 billion, a PE ratio of -44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88. Intel has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.66.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Intel by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.