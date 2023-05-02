Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on INTC. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Intel from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.52.

Intel Trading Down 2.4 %

INTC opened at $30.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $125.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88. Intel has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $46.64.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

