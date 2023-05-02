Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Rating Increased to Buy at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.52.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $30.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average of $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88. Intel has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $46.64.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -73.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Intel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.