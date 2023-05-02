IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Short Interest Down 6.3% in April

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 710,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IntelGenx Technologies Trading Down 3.2 %

IGXT stock opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.45. IntelGenx Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.37.

Get IntelGenx Technologies alerts:

About IntelGenx Technologies

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. is a drug delivery company, which focuses on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical oral films based on its proprietary VersaFilm technology platform. Its products include rizaport, tadalafil, loxapine, and montelukast. The was founded on July 27, 1999 and is headquartered in Ville Saint-Laurent, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for IntelGenx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntelGenx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.