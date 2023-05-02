IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Short Interest Down 6.3% in April

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 710,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
IntelGenx Technologies Trading Down 3.2 %
IGXT stock opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.45. IntelGenx Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.37.
About IntelGenx Technologies
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IntelGenx Technologies (IGXT)
- CF Industries Stock Will Help Investors Harvest Profits
- American Water Works Doesn’t Come Cheap, but it May be Worth It
- Which of these Gold Mining Stocks is Glittering After Earnings?
- Can SuperVision Rescue Mobileye Global Stock?
- Colgate-Palmolive Stock: A Consumer Staple about to Hit New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for IntelGenx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntelGenx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.