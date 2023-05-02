Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.41) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 909.78%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.04. 312,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,106. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $76.45. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.42.
Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.
