Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Short Interest Update

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,400 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the March 31st total of 342,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.4 days.

Shares of IFSPF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,558. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.34. Interfor has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $30.63.

IFSPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Interfor from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Interfor from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Interfor from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Interfor Corp. engages in the business of producing and selling lumber, timber, and other wood products. It operates sawmills in Washington, Oregon, Georgia, South Carolina, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana; and value-added remanufacturing plant. The company was founded on May 6, 1963 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

