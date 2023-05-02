International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Short Interest Down 15.6% in April

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 898,200 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the March 31st total of 1,064,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 199.6 days.

IPCFF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.58. 2,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,884. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31. International Petroleum has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPCFF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Petroleum from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on International Petroleum from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from SEK 155 to SEK 128 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

International Petroleum Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Malaysia, France and Netherlands. The company was founded by Adolf H. Lundin on January 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

