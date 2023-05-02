Internet Computer Trading Up 4.7% This Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.76 or 0.00020004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $2.51 billion and approximately $42.20 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00058744 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00038477 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000253 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001162 BTC.

About Internet Computer

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,238,767 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,734,755 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

