Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Haverford Financial Services Inc.

Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,677 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Intuit by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323 over the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTU traded down $6.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $435.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,794. The company’s 50-day moving average is $424.82 and its 200-day moving average is $408.85. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $490.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.38, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.53.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

