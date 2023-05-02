Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Bought by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,748 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 431,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $379,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.17. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $20.80.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

