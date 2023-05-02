Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the March 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMU traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.22. The stock had a trading volume of 15,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,190. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.13. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

