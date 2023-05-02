Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Tnf LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,095,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,571,000 after purchasing an additional 230,787 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 553,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,072,000 after buying an additional 22,740 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 246,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after buying an additional 37,026 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 178,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after buying an additional 43,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWV traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.74. 3,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,123. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $49.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average of $46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88.

About Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

