Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Stock Performance
Shares of IHIT stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.67. 73,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,851. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $8.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.10.
About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.
