Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of IHIT stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.67. 73,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,851. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $8.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IHIT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 14.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 79.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the third quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

