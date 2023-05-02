Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $38.70

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.70 and last traded at $38.87, with a volume of 1867702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.97.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Down 4.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day moving average is $49.20.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.334 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBWB. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 584,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,190,000 after acquiring an additional 70,649 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 837,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,115,000 after acquiring an additional 25,785 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 299,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.