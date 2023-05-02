Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $38.70

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.70 and last traded at $38.87, with a volume of 1867702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.97.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Down 4.8 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day moving average is $49.20.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.334 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
