Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Short Interest Down 9.2% in April

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,210,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the March 31st total of 12,340,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Invesco by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,430,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,905 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Rathbones Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 53,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 14,635 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,933,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,038,968. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. Invesco has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 17.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.58.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 57.97%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

