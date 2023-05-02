Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0358 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VMO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.45. 101,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,393. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $10.91.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

