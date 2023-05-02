Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 217,307 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,214,000 after buying an additional 5,131,766 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 244.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,849,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,784 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,877,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,962,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2,025,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,620,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,520 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,448,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,225. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $20.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.34.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

