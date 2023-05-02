Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Reduced by Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.1% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,026 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,669,000 after buying an additional 357,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,170,000 after buying an additional 107,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,727,000 after buying an additional 143,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,433,000 after buying an additional 119,648 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.81 on Tuesday, reaching $319.38. The stock had a trading volume of 12,481,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,964,406. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $307.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.12. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $334.42.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.