Invesco Senior Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VVR)

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVRGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Shares of VVR stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 404,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,952. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average is $3.83. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $4.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVR. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $8,813,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,657,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,466 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,299,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 671,856 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $2,844,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,004,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 622,664 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

