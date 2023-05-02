Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 599.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $64.24 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $67.24. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.76.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

