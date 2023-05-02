Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $34.08

Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.08 and last traded at $34.15, with a volume of 25132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.62.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $630.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.06.

Get Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 111.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after buying an additional 128,818 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 361,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,407,000 after purchasing an additional 52,312 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 445.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,384,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $766,000.

About Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.