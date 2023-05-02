Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS):

4/20/2023 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $69.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2023 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2023 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $69.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2023 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $62.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2023 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $62.00 to $66.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2023 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $76.00 to $80.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2023 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $66.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2023 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $66.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2023 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $74.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2023 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $69.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2023 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2023 – Las Vegas Sands is now covered by analysts at Roth Mkm. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Las Vegas Sands is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/13/2023 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE LVS traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,033,419. The company has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.33. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Get Las Vegas Sands Corp alerts:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

In other news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.