Investment House LLC Acquires 3,459 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Investment House LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 1.7% of Investment House LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $18,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after buying an additional 49,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $1,679,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICE. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.55.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 2.5 %

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $2.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.95. 476,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,396. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $115.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 65.37%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.