Investment House LLC Boosts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Investment House LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for approximately 2.0% of Investment House LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $21,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,925,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,798 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Waste Management by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after acquiring an additional 804,708 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 3,120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 600,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,197,000 after acquiring an additional 581,797 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Waste Management by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,394,000 after acquiring an additional 461,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 966,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,772,000 after acquiring an additional 389,400 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on WM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

Waste Management Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:WM traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.14. 483,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,564. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.03. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.89 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,214,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,799,318.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.