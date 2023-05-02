Investment House LLC Boosts Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Investment House LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,276,000 after buying an additional 884,513 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,610,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,049,000 after buying an additional 70,416 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,315,000 after buying an additional 440,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000,000 after buying an additional 178,034 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 1.8 %

Constellation Brands stock traded down $4.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.03. The company had a trading volume of 260,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,652. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $261.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.60. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -451.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -627.44%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.