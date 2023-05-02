Investment House LLC Buys Shares of 5,435 RH (NYSE:RH)

Investment House LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RH. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in RH by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,816,000 after purchasing an additional 196,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,639,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,341,000 after acquiring an additional 194,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,623,000 after acquiring an additional 98,713 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of RH by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 538,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,446,000 after acquiring an additional 66,346 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 107,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,939,000 after acquiring an additional 58,667 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on RH from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim cut their price target on RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on RH from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on RH from $338.00 to $315.00 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.50.

RH stock traded down $6.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $252.89. 231,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.08. RH has a 1 year low of $207.37 and a 1 year high of $351.53.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $772.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. RH had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 55.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RH will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total transaction of $41,995.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,492.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

