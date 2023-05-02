Investment House LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Investment House LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,182,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 64,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Provident Trust Co. raised its position in Fastenal by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 3,210,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,902,000 after buying an additional 391,646 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.81. 920,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,373,497. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.74. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $57.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

